Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-08-14-21-25
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
2
West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6M pandemic relief funds to...
3
‘Unholy alliance’ - Court filings outline $61M bribery scandal among...
4
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County
5
Juror note-taking the norm in most area courtrooms, but it’s up to the...