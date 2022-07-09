dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-15-26-30

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

