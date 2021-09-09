Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-09-17-22-28
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
