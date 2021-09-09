dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-09-17-22-28

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
2
ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station
3
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
4
Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely
5
LPGA Tour returning to Cincinnati next year
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top