dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-18-30-34-37

(one, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $187,000

In Other News
1
Edgewood school district names interim superintendent
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new recruits
3
Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus to have extended-stay housing...
4
October home sales in Butler and Warren counties drop
5
Joe Nuxhall’s memory, legacy still strong in 15 years since his passing
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top