Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-18-30-34-37
(one, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
