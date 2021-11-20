dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-13-26-29-34

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

