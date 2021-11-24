dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-15-23-28-36

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
2
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
3
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
4
Downtown Middletown security contract not renewed; council didn’t have...
5
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top