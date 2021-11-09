Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-21-28-29-33
(two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
