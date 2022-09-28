Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-14-16-24-34
(five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
