Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-05-06-16-19
(two, five, six, sixteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
