Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-05-08-22-29
(four, five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
