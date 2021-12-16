Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-15-16-26-35
(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
