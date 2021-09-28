Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-04-24-29-38
(two, four, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
2
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
3
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
4
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
5
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend