Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-12-15-25-28
(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
