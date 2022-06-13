dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-14-33-35

(one, nine, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

