Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-11-13-20-33
(ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
