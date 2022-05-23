Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-14-17-23-26
(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $388,000
