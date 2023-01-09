dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-09-12-29-36

(six, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

