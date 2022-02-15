Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-35-36-38-39

(nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

