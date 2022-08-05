Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-09-25-36-38
(five, nine, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $194,000
In Other News
1
84-year-old Middletown woman robbed; can you help find suspect?
2
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
3
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime
4
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
5
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink