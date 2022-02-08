Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-07-11-19-22
(four, seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
