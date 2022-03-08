Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-18-20-21-22
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
