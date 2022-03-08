Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-18-20-21-22

(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

