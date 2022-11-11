dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-09-29-31-37

(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

