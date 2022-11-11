Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-09-29-31-37
(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
2
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
3
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
4
Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio’s...
5
Butler County’s incumbent lawmakers win re-election