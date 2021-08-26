Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-11-15-26-31
(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
