Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-23-26-27-30
(three, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
