Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-12-13-24-36
(four, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
2
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...
3
Local woman crowned Miss Heart of Ohio now competing for Miss Ohio
4
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage
5
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory