Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-15-16-22-31
(two, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
