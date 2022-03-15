Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-20-35-36-37

(four, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

