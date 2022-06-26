dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-07-26-31-33

(one, seven, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

