Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

14-22-27-37-38

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

