Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-13-19-30-37
(twelve, thirteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
