Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-12-25-30-31
(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Butler County GOP endorses embattled Auditor Roger Reynolds
2
Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries...
3
Teen girl dies in Wayne Twp. crash, others injured
4
Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs...
5
Crash of two semis on I-75 was 287th fatality on Ohio roads this year