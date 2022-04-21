dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-12-25-30-31

(four, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

