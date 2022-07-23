dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

16-19-31-37-38

(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
Donzetta Nuxhall: ‘a very high-character lady’
2
KY school district with 57 bus driver positions open is offering test...
3
Cleveland-Cliffs second-quarter results stronger than 2021 numbers
4
Middletown Greekfest, ‘all about food,’ returns for one-day festival
5
Donzetta Nuxhall, matriarch of the Nuxhall family, dies at 93
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top