dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-21-24-28-33

(one, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change
2
Middletown steel plant owner Cleveland-Cliffs ranked 171 on Fortune 500...
3
What’s behind Clark, Champaign counties’ rising suicide rates?
4
Gammon House to buzz with activity in June
5
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top