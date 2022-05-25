Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-21-24-28-33
(one, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
