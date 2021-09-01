dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-12-21-25-28

(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

