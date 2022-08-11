Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-10-20-36-39
(five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle...
2
Report: CareFlight pilot did not see power lines before Butler County...
3
Hamilton, Fairfield senior living properties part of $7.1M settlement...
4
Clark County state rep brings joint agriculture committee back to Ohio...
5
3 men face felonies after Kings Island crime spree