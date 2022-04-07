dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-06-26-29-36

(four, six, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

