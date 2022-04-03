Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-14-15-26-29
(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $341,000
