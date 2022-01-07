Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-14-15-33

(one, nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Oxford leaders hear proposals for spending $2M in American Rescue Plan...
2
Springfield HS moves to remote learning due to COVID absences
3
Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when
4
Springfield strikes deal with Premier, OhioHealth: What that means for...
5
1 flown, others driven to hospital after crashes on I-71 in Warren...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top