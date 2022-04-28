Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-08-21-27-38
(four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
