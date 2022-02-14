Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-20-24-25-31

(seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff
2
UPDATE: Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband...
3
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
4
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
5
Cedarville, Central State pilot state’s new criminal justice program
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top