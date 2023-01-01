Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-25-32-33
(one, nine, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $216,000
