Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
21-26-31-36-38
(twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $365,000
