Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-09-29-30-32
(two, nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $312,000
