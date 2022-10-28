Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-15-16-26-29
(seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Springfield police charge 12-year-old girl in Catholic Central shooting...
2
Could a $4B dividend wreck Kroger’s $24.6B deal with Albertsons?
3
Indoor pickleball facility, 2nd-largest in US, to be built in West...
4
TV production shot in Springfield will air in December
5
Hearing for Middletown man charged with killing uncle continued...