Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-15-17-23-27
(seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
