Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-08-24-25-26

(four, eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

