Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-15-17-24-31

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

