Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-15-17-24-31
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
2
Jury deliberates in Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV
3
Clark County 911 call: “I’m literally stuck here, and the train is...
4
Detectives probing possible tie of Hamilton County suspect to Butler...
5
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend