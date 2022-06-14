dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-08-16-18-19

(five, eight, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

In Other News
1
High heat: Areas to keep cool around Butler, Warren counties
2
Dayton man indicted following Springfield SWAT standoff
3
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...
4
4 people clinging to log rescued from Mad River in Clark County
5
Rumpke changes collection times due to excessive heat this week
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top