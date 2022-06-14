Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-08-16-18-19
(five, eight, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
In Other News
1
High heat: Areas to keep cool around Butler, Warren counties
2
Dayton man indicted following Springfield SWAT standoff
3
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...
4
4 people clinging to log rescued from Mad River in Clark County
5
Rumpke changes collection times due to excessive heat this week