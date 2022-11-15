dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-16-20-34

(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Towne Mall Galleria redevelopment may be put on hold
2
Springfield officer-involved shooting: Suspect allegedly claims to be...
3
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
4
Jurors in Pike County murder trial have heard from 54 witnesses so far
5
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol; Man brings box cutters aboard...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top