dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-04-19-29-30

(two, four, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade 2021
2
Coronavirus: Hospitalizations increase as cases rise
3
6 things to know about Joe Knopp, candidate for Ohio lieutenant...
4
Springfield’s John Legend to Wildcats: ‘I’m rooting for you and I’m...
5
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top