Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-04-19-29-30
(two, four, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
